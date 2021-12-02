Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $185.36 on Tuesday. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $137.43 and a 1-year high of $209.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.88 and its 200 day moving average is $188.37. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.51, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,162,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 25.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 52.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 6.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

