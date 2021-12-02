Sun (New) (SUN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $105.78 Million

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Sun (New) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0305 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Sun (New) has a market cap of $320.51 million and approximately $105.78 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sun (New) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001718 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00063048 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000327 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

About Sun (New)

Sun (New) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sun (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sun (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sun (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.