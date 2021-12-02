Sundar Pichai Sells 3,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,887.79, for a total transaction of $8,663,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,981.43, for a total transaction of $8,944,290.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,916.00, for a total value of $8,748,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,875.05, for a total transaction of $8,625,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total transaction of $8,127,900.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total value of $8,590,140.00.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,832.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,865.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,725.60.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after buying an additional 708,879 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,121,178,000 after acquiring an additional 144,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,150,147,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,388,855,000 after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,300 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

