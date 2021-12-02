Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) COO Purchases $41,800.00 in Stock

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) COO Timothy Parsons acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE SUNL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.33. 1,074,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,681. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19.

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUNL. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunlight Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.