Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.82.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUUIF. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Superior Plus from C$17.25 to C$16.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC upped their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUUIF opened at $10.36 on Thursday. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

