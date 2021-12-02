Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SUPR. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Supermarket Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 133 ($1.74).

LON:SUPR opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.60) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 118.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 118.33. The stock has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.92. Supermarket Income REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 104.50 ($1.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 125 ($1.63).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a GBX 1.49 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Supermarket Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.47. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 0.48%.

In related news, insider Cathryn Vanderspar bought 17,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £20,349.25 ($26,586.43).

About Supermarket Income REIT

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

