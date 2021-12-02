Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

SURF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Sunday, September 19th.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SURF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 196.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 332,410 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 2,469.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 494,073 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 4,700.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 72.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Surface Oncology stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.49. 19,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,556. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $253.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.59. Surface Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. Surface Oncology had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 8.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.