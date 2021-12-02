Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 72.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.89.

SGRY stock opened at $42.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.09. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 3.00.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bain Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 85.5% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 49,064,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,682,000 after buying an additional 22,608,925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 38.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,529,000 after buying an additional 859,938 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at about $34,884,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at about $6,029,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 1,663.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,132,000 after buying an additional 429,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

