Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Lifted to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.89.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $42.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.09. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Surgery Partners by 3.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 16.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Surgery Partners by 8.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Surgery Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Surgery Partners by 69.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

