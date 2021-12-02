sUSD (SUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $136.08 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $136.08 million and $4.38 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00043453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.73 or 0.00239173 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007560 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00086958 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 136,225,326 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

