Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.810-$2.810 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.09 billion-$29.09 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZKMY opened at $159.57 on Thursday. Suzuki Motor has a 1-year low of $146.10 and a 1-year high of $221.92. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.61.

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

