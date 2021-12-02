Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Switch were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 132,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWCH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen raised Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Switch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

Shares of SWCH opened at $25.83 on Thursday. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 151.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 123.53%.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,187,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,826,555 shares of company stock valued at $46,669,009. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

