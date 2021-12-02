Symmetry Partners LLC Has $279,000 Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 694.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 104,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 91,303 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter worth $4,746,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXT. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $69.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.66 and its 200-day moving average is $70.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $78.13.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.35%.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

