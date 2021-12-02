Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $328,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 2,355,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,821,000 after acquiring an additional 52,809 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,741,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,148,000 after acquiring an additional 52,686 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 624,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,294,000. Finally, Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 213,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 128,785 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $38.06 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $34.39 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.37.

