Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 447,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,858,000 after purchasing an additional 193,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,861,000 after purchasing an additional 55,849 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 2,496.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,520,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,007,000 after purchasing an additional 37,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AMERCO by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,908,000 after buying an additional 36,860 shares in the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $701.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $713.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $641.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.88. AMERCO has a one year low of $415.20 and a one year high of $769.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 60.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

