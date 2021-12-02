Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,718 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at $1,003,000. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.5% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 89,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 49,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 61.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 226,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 85,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

IPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

