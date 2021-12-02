Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,992 Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,992 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 812.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 102,361 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 91,144 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,694 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,948,543 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $117,478,000 after buying an additional 372,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $66.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.73. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern acquired 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

