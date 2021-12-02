Symmetry Partners LLC Takes Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 73,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $31.94 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.21.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

