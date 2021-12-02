Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) has been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €122.23 ($138.90).

Several research firms have recently commented on SY1. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($142.05) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($131.82) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €138.00 ($156.82) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($120.45) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($64.73) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($83.50). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €119.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of €118.68.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

