SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Hits $0.0297 on Major Exchanges

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0297 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and $11,168.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.09 or 0.00310998 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012443 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009443 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004772 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00010038 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,436,655 coins and its circulating supply is 121,711,174 coins. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

