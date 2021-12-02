Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $43.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.58. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

