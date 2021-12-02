Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.730-$7.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.73 billion-$4.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.63 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.73-7.80 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC restated an average rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $355.50.

Synopsys stock traded up $14.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $349.67. 1,590,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,456. The stock has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $217.69 and a 52-week high of $365.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $325.00 and its 200 day moving average is $300.31.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

