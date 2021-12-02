Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Short Interest Update

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the October 31st total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of SYAAF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,527. Syrah Resources has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87.
