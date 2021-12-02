Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Short Interest Update

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the October 31st total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of SYAAF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,527. Syrah Resources has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87.

About Syrah Resources

Syrah Resources Ltd. is an industrial minerals and technology company. The firm operates through two segments: Balma and Corporate. The Balma segment includes mining, mineral exploration, evaluation and development activities associated with the Balama Graphite Project in Mozambique. The Corporate segment includes corporate administration and investing activities including development of the group’s battery anode material strategy.

