Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in Sysco by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Sysco by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In related news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYY stock opened at $68.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.