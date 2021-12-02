T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on TROW. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.79.

TROW stock traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.12. 6,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,480. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $144.51 and a one year high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.