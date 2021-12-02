Tael Market Capitalization Tops $5.54 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Tael has a market cap of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges including $34.91, $4.92, $13.96 and $119.16. In the last week, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00043904 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.89 or 0.00237507 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00086766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

WABI is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.00, $45.75, $13.96, $18.11, $4.92, $5.22, $7.20, $34.91, $119.16, $6.32, $62.56 and $24.72. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

