Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 27,689 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 335.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 45,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 34,694 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 58,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 479,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,574,000 after purchasing an additional 22,460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $120.63 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $99.43 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 37.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

