Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,279 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $65,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 83.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 45,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,635 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.1% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 374,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,768,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 770.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 147,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,713,000 after acquiring an additional 130,489 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.95.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $160.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.16. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.58 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

