Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the October 31st total of 2,840,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 974,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $28,206,337.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Duncan purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 340.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 177.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 15,750.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Talos Energy by 159.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.02. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

TALO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

