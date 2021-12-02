Tamar Securities LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tamar Securities LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,747 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 5.6% of Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,038,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $4,445,652,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 277.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 452,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,544.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $896,695,000 after purchasing an additional 244,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,443.72 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.37, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,421.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,415.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,212 shares of company stock valued at $292,479,991. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,156.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

