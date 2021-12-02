Tamar Securities LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tamar Securities LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,747 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 5.6% of Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,038,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $4,445,652,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 277.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 452,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,544.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $896,695,000 after purchasing an additional 244,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,443.72 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.37, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,421.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,415.48.
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,212 shares of company stock valued at $292,479,991. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,156.80.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
Featured Story: Dividend
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.