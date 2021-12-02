Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will report $1.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01 billion. Tapestry reported sales of $1.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year sales of $6.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tapestry.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

TPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPR. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 40.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPR traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.95. 4,050,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.65. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $49.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tapestry (TPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.