Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.450-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.60 billion-$6.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.42 billion.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $38.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.71. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, November 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.50.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tapestry stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Tapestry worth $49,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

