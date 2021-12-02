Taronis Fuels (NASDAQ:TRNF) Trading Down 1.5%

Taronis Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNF)’s share price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 1,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 19,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31.

About Taronis Fuels (NASDAQ:TRNF)

Taronis Fuels, Inc operates as a renewable fuel and power generation company in the United States. It manufactures, sells, and distributes MagneGas, which is a metal cutting fuel. The company sells and distributes a line of industrial gases and welding equipment and services to a range of end market users, including metalworking, manufacturing, utility power plants, medical, agriculture, transportation, repair, demolition, salvage, and other industries.

