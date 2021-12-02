TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TRP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.91.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $45.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.55. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $40.11 and a 1-year high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 85.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 31,692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 12.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 10.4% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 56.1% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 445.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.