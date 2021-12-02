Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Short Interest Update

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,900 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the October 31st total of 500,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 613.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Technip Energies in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of THNPF stock opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.41. Technip Energies has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $18.13.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

