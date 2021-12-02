TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives $10.55 Average Target Price from Brokerages

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.55.

FTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $5.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 2.11. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

