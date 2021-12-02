Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,100 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the October 31st total of 319,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tejon Ranch from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 5.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,668 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,356 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 40.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,970 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.40. 70,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,691. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.96. Tejon Ranch has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $485.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tejon Ranch will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.