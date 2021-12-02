Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised Tele2 AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. Tele2 AB has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

