Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Short Interest Update

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the October 31st total of 3,530,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 755,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

TDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.28. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 45.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $336,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 15.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,477,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $305,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,965,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $225,822,000 after acquiring an additional 682,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,137,000 after acquiring an additional 298,367 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 32.1% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,323,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,303,000 after buying an additional 563,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

