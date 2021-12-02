Telos Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 16.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $228,743,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 180.3% during the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,680,000 after buying an additional 627,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 33.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,159,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,427,000 after buying an additional 545,718 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $36,660,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,632,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,821,000 after buying an additional 288,752 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $160.51 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.67 and its 200 day moving average is $150.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.