Telos Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,461 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter worth $96,013,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of UDR by 89.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,421,000 after buying an additional 1,557,796 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of UDR by 142.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,377,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,471,000 after buying an additional 1,396,283 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of UDR by 56.9% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,264,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,918,000 after buying an additional 820,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter worth $30,802,000. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR opened at $54.58 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.82.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.21.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

