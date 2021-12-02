Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 26,013 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,013 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 112.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 53.9% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GE opened at $93.00 on Thursday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $80.08 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $102.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.85, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.18.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

