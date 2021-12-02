Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Short Interest Update

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 stock opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $27.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.1385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%.

