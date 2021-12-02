Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.250-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.110-$2.150 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.22.

TDC traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $42.50. 1,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,880. Teradata has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The business had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

