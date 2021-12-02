Ternoa Hits Market Cap of $39.71 Million (CAPS)

Ternoa (CURRENCY:CAPS) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Ternoa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0978 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ternoa has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ternoa has a market capitalization of $39.71 million and $3.54 million worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00063567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00071225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00095235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,510.52 or 0.07926745 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,014.38 or 1.00196488 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00021303 BTC.

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,181,573 coins. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_ . The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternoa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ternoa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ternoa using one of the exchanges listed above.

