TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TerrAscend from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on TerrAscend from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on TerrAscend from $21.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on TerrAscend from $8.65 to $6.70 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

OTCMKTS TRSSF opened at $6.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28. TerrAscend has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.29.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.