Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.18% of Terreno Realty worth $8,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TRNO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $75.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $53.97 and a 1-year high of $78.44.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 138.78%.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

