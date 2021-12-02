Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Reduced by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,853,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,995,022 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 5.6% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,742,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 98.8% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Tesla by 137.5% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 12.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,421 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 31.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $754.40.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,540,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,365,774 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,100.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $976.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $777.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.37, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

