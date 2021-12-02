Tether (USDT) Price Reaches $1.00

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Tether coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tether has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $74.11 billion and $75.95 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00063154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00071652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00094588 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,488.99 or 0.07946852 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,418.99 or 0.99878423 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00021274 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 76,351,995,266 coins and its circulating supply is 74,103,154,139 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

