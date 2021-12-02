TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $114.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.49.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.41. TFI International has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $120.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 8,696.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,158,000. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

